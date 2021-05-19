Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $307,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $37,038.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

