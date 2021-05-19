Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

STOK opened at $34.65 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after buying an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

