Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

