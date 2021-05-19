Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $429,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $11,029,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,067,000.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

