Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

