Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

SPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SPH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $915.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.