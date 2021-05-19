Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

