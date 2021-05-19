Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

