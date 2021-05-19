Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.69 million.

Several analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.