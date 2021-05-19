Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$30.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.40.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.91 on Friday, reaching C$27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,552.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

