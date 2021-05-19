SuperLauncher Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $105,748.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00344149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00179824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00980402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00032308 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

