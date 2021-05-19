Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.68

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.68 and traded as high as $55.27. Surmodics shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 31,867 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRDX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $474,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 129.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 184,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

