SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
TMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.47.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
