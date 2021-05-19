SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

TMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 over the last quarter.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

