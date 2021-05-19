SVB Leerink Lowers iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $45.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

