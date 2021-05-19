SVB Leerink Lowers iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit