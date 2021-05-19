Swingby 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $44.05 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00092502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00343666 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019482 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,825,698 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

