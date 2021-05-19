Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.92.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Synaptics by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.