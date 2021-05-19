Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.