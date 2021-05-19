System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Insider Acquires £23,000 in Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) insider Rupert Howell purchased 10,000 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

SYS1 stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.13 million and a PE ratio of -29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.69. System1 Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.33).

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

