Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Reaches $0.0476 on Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

