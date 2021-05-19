Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $574.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

