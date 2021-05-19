Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.52 million.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. 6,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,225. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.62.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

