Tapmydata (TAP) One Day Volume Hits $295,666.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $295,666.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.33 or 0.00500252 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.01212445 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

