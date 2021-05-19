Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 19,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.54.

About Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

