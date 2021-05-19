Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $21.79

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.79, but opened at $22.52. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 377 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

