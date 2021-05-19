Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $21.79

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.79, but opened at $22.52. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 377 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit