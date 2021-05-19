TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma Sells 4,000 Shares

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TCF stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TCF Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

