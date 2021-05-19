TCV Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 24th (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCVA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 24th. TCV Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TCV Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. TCV Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

