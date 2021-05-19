TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

