TCW Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of The Manitowoc worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.16 million, a PE ratio of -73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

