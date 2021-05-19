TCW Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,196 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $284.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

