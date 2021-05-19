TD Securities Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$13.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IBG. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG opened at C$10.12 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.