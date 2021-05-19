TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 67,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 280,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,323 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 463,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.57. 20,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of -182.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

