Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,238. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEO shares. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.