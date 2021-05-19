Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teleflex also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.50. The company had a trading volume of 116,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,587. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

