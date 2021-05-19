Tellor Price Down 51.9% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $58.47 or 0.00163441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $96.46 million and approximately $127.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.01306813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.61 or 0.09799518 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,726,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,715 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

