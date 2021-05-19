TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $560,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

