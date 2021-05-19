Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $50.58 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 45% lower against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.01306813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.61 or 0.09799518 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

