Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $561,217.45 and approximately $635.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,324.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $729.57 or 0.01903671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00470431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

