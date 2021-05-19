Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,216,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,088,110 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 6.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.68% of Tesla worth $10,831,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $550.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

