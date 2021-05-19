Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 6 17 0 2.48 NXP Semiconductors 1 6 14 1 2.68

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $190.79, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $202.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 36.24% 61.05% 28.06% NXP Semiconductors -1.70% 17.16% 7.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Texas Instruments pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NXP Semiconductors pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 11.67 $5.02 billion $5.24 34.68 NXP Semiconductors $8.88 billion 6.06 $243.00 million $8.04 24.25

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats NXP Semiconductors on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.