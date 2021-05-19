Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

