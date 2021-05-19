Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Select Medical by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEM stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

