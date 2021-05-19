Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,192,000 after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 136,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

