Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.58 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

