Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 245.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

