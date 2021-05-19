Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit