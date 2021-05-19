Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.