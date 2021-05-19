Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 329 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

AVY opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.18. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.56 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.