Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

