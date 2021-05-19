TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $4.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $6.88 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $36.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.88 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 17,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

