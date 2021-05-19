The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,788,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361,842 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.15% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,354,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673,133 shares of company stock valued at $114,089,715 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. 184,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

