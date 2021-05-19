The Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Children’s Place to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $97.13.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
