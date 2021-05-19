The Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Children’s Place to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

